Homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a female was discovered at a building in Pelham Park early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police were called to Pelham Park Gardens, near Davenport Road and Lansdowne Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of a “suspicious death.”

When officers arrived, they found the female suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated her on scene, but she did not survive.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released.

Police said investigators are speaking with a “person of interest” but have not provided information about suspects or arrests.

More to come…