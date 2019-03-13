Police investigating discovery of female's body in Pelham Park as a homicide
Toronto police tape off the entrance to a building in Pelham Park where the body of a female was found on March 13, 2019.
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:40AM EDT
Homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a female was discovered at a building in Pelham Park early Wednesday morning.
Toronto police were called to Pelham Park Gardens, near Davenport Road and Lansdowne Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of a “suspicious death.”
When officers arrived, they found the female suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated her on scene, but she did not survive.
The name and age of the victim has not yet been released.
Police said investigators are speaking with a “person of interest” but have not provided information about suspects or arrests.
More to come…