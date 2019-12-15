TORONTO -- Police say that they are treating the death of a woman who was pulled from the Credit River in Mississauga as suspicious.

Police were called to the Lakeshore and Stavebank roads area in Port Credit at around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a woman who was seen going into the water.

The woman was eventually pulled from the water without vital signs. She was rushed to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday morning, police told CP24 that the woman was with another individual when she first went into the water.

Police say that officers have spoken to that individual but are continuing to conduct a suspicious death investigation, as they have not been able to determine what lead up to the incident.

Police say that officers will be returning to the scene today to look for evidence and may conduct a canvass in the area.

The Peel Regional Police Marine Unit will also be involved in the investigation at the scene.