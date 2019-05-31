

Homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a male was found in Hamilton overnight.

Hamilton police say the victim was found near Sherman Avenue and Barton Street.

Few details have been provided about the investigation, but reports from the scene suggest the victim was found in an alleyway with stab wounds to his chest. It’s believed he was without vital signs when police arrived.

Police tweeted about a road closure on Sherman Avenue, north of Barton Street, at around 5:30 a.m. but did not classify the investigation as a homicide until a few hours later.

The death marks the city’s fifth homicide of 2019.

