Police investigating death of infant in Thornhill, Ont.

York Regional Police are investigating the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday evening.

Police and paramedics received a call just before 6 p.m. to the Wade Gate area, near Centre and Dufferin streets, for reports of an injured infant.

Police said life-saving measures were performed, but the child was pronounced dead in hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the infant's death are unknown.

While the cause has not been determined, police said the homicide unit had been called in as the case involves a child under five years old.

No arrests have been made, but police said investigators were in the process of interviewing two people. Although, they did not disclose who they are interviewing and their relationship to the family.

It is not immediately clear who was with the child at the time. A neighbour told CTV News Toronto that a couple in their 30s lives at the home, and the baby was born last summer.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Leathong