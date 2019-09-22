

The Canadian Press





BRANT COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police are investigating after a 63-year-old man died after a mud run event in Brant County, Ont.

Investigators say the man from Kitchener, Ont., went into distress while participating in the War Horse Mud Run on Saturday.

They say paramedics found the man without vital signs and tried to revive him.

He died after being taken to hospital.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.