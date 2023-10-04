Toronto

    • Police investigating collision at daycare in Vaughan

    York Regional Police are investigating a collision at a daycare in Vaughan.

    Police told CP24 that officers were called to a daycare at the corner of Rutherford Road and Melville Avenue, near Jane Street, shortly before 9:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.

    Few details have been confirmed and it is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

    Police said a media officer is heading to the scene and will speak to reporters later this morning.

    More to come…  

