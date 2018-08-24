Police investigating after Virgin Mary statue stolen from Hamilton school
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 3:12PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 24, 2018 4:24PM EDT
HAMILTON -- Police say they're investigating the theft of a Virgin Mary statue from a Hamilton school.
Investigators say the statue was taken from Annunciation of our Lord Catholic Elementary School earlier this week.
It had been on display in a garden area that was surrounded by fencing and a locked gate.
Police say the statue is approximately one metre tall and weighs about seven kilograms.
Investigators are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of the statue.