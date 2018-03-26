

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Members of Mississauga’s Muslim community are calling for more police presence at places of worship after a video posted online showed a woman tearing pages from the Qur'an in the parking lot of a local mosque, calling for the religious text to be deemed "hate literature."

Peel Regional Police confirmed to the Muslim Council of Peel on Monday that they are investigating the March 22 act as a “hate motivated” incident.

In the 10-minute video, a woman who identified herself as Sandra Soloman walks through the parking lot of Masjid Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga while explaining her plans to visit as many mosques as possible to “educate” people about the “true face of Islam” and how the Qur'an should be ‘designated as hate literature.’

Soloman then begins ripping pages from the Qur'an and placing them on the windshields of several vehicles parked in the lot.

She subsequently enters the mosque where multiple congregants are seen praying and demands to speak with the imam. When a man tells her the imam is unavailable but will be another five minutes, Soloman can be seen picking up religious books stacked on a table in the building in the meantime and calling them “garbage” and “attacking on Christianity.”

Eventually, congregants approach Soloman, who again asks to speak to the imam. When she is then told he is not available, an argument ensues and Soloman can be heard criticizing the religion and calling the imam a “coward” before being asked to leave.

The livestreamed video was previously posted on the "Never Again Canada" Facebook page before being taken down. The Muslim Council of Peel also provided security camera footage of the incident to CTV News and claims it happened at two other mosques in the area as well.

On Monday, the council along with local religious leaders and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie stood in solidarity at a news conference and condemned the incident, which they called a hate crime.

“Hate has no place in our city. It has no place in our society. Every resident has a right to feel safe in our city and the right to practice their faith freely without interference. I want every one of our residents to know if they or their communities are targeted by hate, we will stand up for them,” Crombie said.

“I hope this individual faces consequences for her actions.”

Rabia Khedr, the executive director of the Muslim Council of Peel, called the incident a “stunt” and said the woman in the video is a “known islamophobic activist” who “promotes hatred and tries to profit off it.”

“We are very comfortable in our communities. We are comfortable with our neighbours and interact positively with everyone around us on a daily basis,” Khedr said. “We are not going to let the actions of a fringe person change how safe and comfortable we feel. In fact, we feel sorry for anyone who allows themselves to be so consumed by hatred and resort to such actions.”

Imam Ibrahim Hindy of the Masjid Dar-al Tawheed said the mosque has been specifically targeted by such acts in the past and he’s had to notify police of other “suspicious behaviour.” He said he’s personally received a death threat.

“To have a known islamophobe come into our neighbourhood, trespass on our property, soiling the carpets on which we prayed, disturbing the prayer services as people were praying (and) yelling at them racial and bigoted epithets, desecrated the scripture with the sole purpose of promoting hated, is distressing,” he said.

“I am saddened by this incident and yet I am hopeful. I am hopeful that this woman’s hatred is vastly overshadowed.”

Along with comments and condemnation from Balprett Singh of the World Sikh Organization and religious leaders from Mississauga’s Jewish and Christian communities, the news conference highlighted the community's concern about how the incident was shared with hundreds online.

Khedr said she believes the Canadian government needs to do more to combat the “hateful pages that proliferate freely online” and called for “clearer regulations and laws against online hate” as well as “greater police presence in the community protecting places of worship.”

“As of last night, the 'Never Again Canada' Facebook page had 217,000 followers. This particular video was shared over 100 times. We’ve reported this page to Facebook and yet I believe that it will likely do nothing,” she said. “There is simply no recourse for online hate. We need stronger laws that protect all of us from online bullying and hate.”

In the subsequent video posted the same day, Solomon called the incident a "victory day."

She said in the video that she received a call from police about the matter and claims she was told that she wouldn't face trouble so long as she doesn't return to the mosques. Peel police have not confirmed the conversation.