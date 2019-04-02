

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a vehicle was found submerged in the Humber River Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m. after two kayakers noticed a vehicle submerged in the Humber River, located near Riverwood Parkway and Humber Valley Road.

Toronto Fire said that no one was found inside the vehicle and that all the windows were open.

In video footage of the scene, only a small portion of the vehicle’s trunk is visible above the water.

Police said it may take some time to get the vehicle out of the water.

It is not known how the car ended up in the river.

Toronto police’s marine unit has been called in to investigate the matter.