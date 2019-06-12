

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after two women and a young child were transported to the hospital following an incident at an Etobicoke apartment Wednesday morning.

Paramedics called police to a residence on Lake Promenade, near Long Branch Avenue, around 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people in medical distress. Police said the occupants were two women and a child under the age of three.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“At this point in time, the injuries are not known,” said Toronto police Insp. Anthony Paoletta. “Currently, Toronto police are here on scene in an effort to determine what caused the injuries.”

Investigators would not confirm the relationship between the adults and the child.