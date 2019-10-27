

Lexy Benedict, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after two men with gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital in the city's west end Saturday night.

One of victims is in serious condition while the other has serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, according to police.

While it's unclear where the shooting took place, police said they located shell casings near Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, north of Sheppard Avenue West.

Investigators are in the area trying to determine if the shell casings are connected to the two victims.

There is currently no information on suspects, and no charges have been laid.