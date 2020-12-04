TORONTO -- Police are investigating after two school buses were stolen from a parking lot and later recovered in nearby ponds in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police were called to Marita Payne Park near Dufferin Street and Clark Avenue West just before 7 a.m. on Thursday for a report that an empty school bus was in a pond.

Officers on scene say they found a school bus that was still running partially submerged in the body of water. A second school bus was located in a nearby creek.

Investigators with the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau found that the vehicles had been parked overnight at Promenade Mall, some two kilometres away.

They say the “suspects” forced entry into the buses and took them for a joyride. At least one of the buses drove through a nearby baseball diamond which caused damage to a fenced backstop.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident and asking them to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441. Anyone with video surveillance of the event is also asked to come forward.

Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers.