TORONTO -- Homicide detectives say they are monitoring the situation at an apartment building in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood after the bodies of two people were found in an apartment unit in on Saturday night.

Police from 43 Division say they were called to 4205 Lawrence Avenue East, at Morningside Avenue, at 10:18 p.m. Saturday.

They found the bodies of two adults in an apartment unit.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious and by Sunday morning homicide detectives were monitoring the scene.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue area, @tps43Div. Officers located two deceased people in an apartment. Deaths are being treated as suspicious. Investigation underway. Info? @1800222TIPS. #GO1583370 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 23, 2020

A forensics truck was seen parked outside the apartment on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.