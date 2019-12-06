TORONTO -- Police say there are "no threats or concerns to public safety" after officers discovered a suspicious package in York Friday afternoon.

The package was found near Rogers and Weston roads sometime before 3:30 p.m.

The Toronto Police Service said their special tactical units are on scene as a precaution.

Roads in the area were closed to both pedestrians and vehicular traffic, and TTC buses were rerouted.

About an hour later police said that the package was cleared and there was no threat to public safety.

Police said that drivers may still experience delays in the area.