Police investigating after shots fired near elementary school in Toronto
Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired near an elementary school in Toronto overnight.
Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard near 53 Silverstone Drive, in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues.
Police located several casings in the area and a vehicle damaged by gunfire.
Stray bullets also hit a nearby elementary school.
No victims were located.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
