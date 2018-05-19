Police investigating after shots fired in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 8:05AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 19, 2018 8:06AM EDT
Police are investigating after shots were fired in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred on Romanway Crescent, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue, at around 3 a.m.
Shell casings were found on the road but no injuries were reported.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.