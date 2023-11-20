TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigating after shell casings found on Ossington Station bus platform

    (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

    Subway trains in downtown Toronto are bypassing Ossington Station for an investigation related to a person with a gun.

    Officers were called to the station around 12:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun.

    Bullet casings were found on the bus platform outside the station, police say. No further details have been provided.

    It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

    Police say they are searching for a suspect who fled westbound on foot before possible leaving in a vehicle.

    The TTC will be bypassing Ossington Subway Station due to the security incident.

    Buses will also be diverted from the area.

