Police investigating after one person found dead, another seriously injured in Hamilton
Published Sunday, February 28, 2021 10:27PM EST
Police are investigating a homicide on Arvin Avenue and Hilton Drive in Hamilton.
TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a male was found dead and a female was seriously injured in Hamilton Sunday evening.
It happened in the area of Arvin Avenue and Hilton Drive.
Hamilton police tweeted that the female was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“It is early in the investigation and additional details are not available at this time,” police said.