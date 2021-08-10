TORONTO -- A 53-year old man has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton Tuesday afternoon, Peel police say.

First responders were alerted to a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 50 at Countryside Drive at around 2:15 p.m.

Paramedics said the man, along with a 30-year-old woman, were transported to hospital with life-threatening and serious injuries, respectively.

A third man was assessed on scene and did not need to be transported to hospital, police said.

Shortly after, the 53-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The Major Collision Bureau has been notified.

North and southbound lanes on Highway 50 are closed from Countryside Drive to Coleraine Drive as police investigate.

Witnesses are asked to contact 905-453-3311 ext. 3710 or provide information through Crime Stoppers anonymously.