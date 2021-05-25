TORONTO -- York Regional Police are investigating after discovering human remains on a property in the City of Vaughan.

Officers say they discovered human bone fragments on May 19, 2021, in the Keele St. area of Vaughan, north of Kirby Rd, while executing an investigation.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has been notified, York Police say, and the remains will be sent for further testing in the hopes of identifying the deceased and cause of death.

No further information will be released until the examination of the remains is complete, police say.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact their #4 Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-287-5025, ext 7865.