Police investigating after elderly man struck and killed in Toronto parking lot, woman critically injured

Toronto police are continuing to investigate a pedestrian-involved collision in a Scarborough parking lot that left an elderly man dead and a woman critically injured.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Sliverstar Boulevard, near McCowan Road, for a collision involving two pedestrians.

Police said a 37-year-old man was operating a white Hino truck in a private parking lot when he reversed and struck two seniors who were walking in the area.

One of the pedestrians, a 90-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, 79, who was struck was transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

“The investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.”

Investigators can be reached at 416-808-1900 or information can be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.