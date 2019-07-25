

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Scarborough Thursday night, leaving a gaping hole in the building’s wall.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue and Staines Road.

Toronto police said that the vehicle damaged the structure of the home. No gas lines were affected, Toronto Fire said, but a building inspector has been called to the scene.

Video from the scene shows a large hole near the foundation of the residence. A blue vehicle with damage to its front and back end can be seen in the driveway.

No injuries have been reported.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the crash.

A damaged car is seen in a driveway after crashing into a Scarborough home on July 25, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)