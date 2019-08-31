

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after bullet holes were found in at least two parked cars in North York.

Sometime before 3 p.m., officers were called to St. Lucie Drive and Verobeach Boulevard, near Weston Road, for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, officers found multiple shell casings. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Investigators said that witnesses reported hearing two to three gunshots, which may have come from a vehicle. Police said that the suspect vehicle struck a support cable to a hydro pole.

No suspect descriptions have been provided.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.