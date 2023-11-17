Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school

WARNING: The following story contains language that may disturb some readers.

Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.

In a letter to parents, officials said Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto, located in North York near Finch Avenue and Dufferin Street, received the threat at around 11:15 a.m.

The threat was sent in via email. The email, a screengrab of which has been viewed by CTV News Toronto, says that “multiple bombs” had been placed at the school and that “many Jews will die today.”

Toronto police were immediately notified and roads around the immediate area closed off, the school said.

Police say that while the threat appears not to be substantiated, the school was evacuated as a precaution. A nearby daycare and synagogue was also evacuated.

“We are incredibly grateful for the response of Toronto police to the speed with which they have responded for the speed with which they have assisted us today, as well as over the past number of weeks during this time have increased anti-Semitism and increased signs of hate,” Dr. Jonathan Levy, Head of School, told reporters Friday afternoon.

“All of our students, all staff, all people deserve to live in an environment where they can come to school and go to work free of these kinds of threats.”

This incident comes the day after a bomb threat was made at Jaffari Community Centre in Vaughan on Thursday night, near Bathurst Street and 16th Avenue.

Police say that threat was also unsubstantiated, but remains under investigation.

“It's very early on in the investigation right now,” Toronto police Insp. Jack Gurr said. “But I can tell you that we have done a sweep of the school. We've checked through thoroughly and we're confident that there's nothing in there to be worried about at this time.”

Gurr described the incident as “very disturbing” and said a cybercrime unit is going to be part of the investigation.

A deployment of officers is patrolling faith-based schools, mosques and synagogues in an effort to help people feel safe, police said.

Toronto police have previously said that there has been an increase in hate crimes since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

In a statement, Mayor Olivia Chow said that 1,300 students were impacted by the evacuations.

"Antisemitism is unacceptable," she said. "Children, teenagers, teachers and education workers should be able to attend school without fear of violence. Parents and guardians deserve to know that their kids and loved ones are safe."