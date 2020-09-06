Advertisement
Police investigating after body found in the water near Toronto park
Published Sunday, September 6, 2020 8:56PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Marie Curtis Park.
Toronto police said they were called to Marie Curtis Park just before 4 p.m. for a suspicious incident.
When emergency crews arrived, they located a deceased person and subsequently removed the body from the water.
No other information has been released.