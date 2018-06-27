Police investigating after body found in Scarborough
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:08PM EDT
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found near the intersection of Midland and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough.
Toronto police say that someone discovered the body in a hydro field while out walking around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Paramedics confirmed a man was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is being labelled as ‘suspicious’ by officers.
Emergency personnel are on scene.
