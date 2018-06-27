

CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after the body of a man was found near the intersection of Midland and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough.

Toronto police say that someone discovered the body in a hydro field while out walking around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Paramedics confirmed a man was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being labelled as ‘suspicious’ by officers.

Emergency personnel are on scene.

More to come.