TORONTO -- Peel police are investigating after suspects stole an ATM from a grocery store in Mississauga overnight.

On Thursday, at around 4 a.m., police responded to reports of a break and enter at a Metro grocery store in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Sheridan Park Drive.

Police initially said a red and white pickup truck with a LEER cap drove into the store and that three suspects stole an ATM.

However, police later said that the vehicle did not make contact with the store and that the individuals broke in to steal the machine.

No injuries have been reported.

A description of the suspects has not been released.