Police investigating after 2 people shot early Saturday morning in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning in northeast Scarborough.

At 3:10 a.m., police were called to the area of McNicoll Avenue and Markham Road for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located two people who had been shot in a parking lot.

Paramedics transported one male to hospital.

A second male attended a local hospital on their own, police said.

Their injuries are both listed as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.