Police investigating after 2 men in white van allegedly tried to lure youths in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating two suspicious incidents in Mississauga after a pair of men allegedly tried to lure three youths into their van this week.

The first incident occurred Wednesday afternoon near River Grove Avenue and Riverdale Crescent. Police said two teenagers were in the area when two unknown men exited a white cargo van and ran toward them.

The two teens were able to dart towards a community centre, prompting the two men to flee the area, police said.

Investigators said the other incident happened on Thursday afternoon when a youth was within the boundaries of a school in the area of McDowell and Rainspring drives.

Two men exited a van and allegedly attempted to “entice” the youth toward them.

The youth retreated toward the school, and the suspects left the area.

On Friday, police released images of the two suspects and the van.

The first suspect is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, six-feet-tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweater, a black bandana and black sunglasses.

The other suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing white clothing and dark sunglasses.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and they “have been unable to corroborate whether an offence has taken place or not.”

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-3311 ext.1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.