Police investigating 3-car crash turned roadside carjacking in Toronto
Police are investigating after a driver involved in a three-car crash in Toronto's west end Wednesday tried to carjack the vehicle of a witness who stopped to assist in the aftermath of the collision.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there was a collision involving three vehicles in the area of Black Creek Boulevard and Jane Street at around 9:30 p.m.
The collision left one of the drivers with serious injuries, OPP say.
Another driver involved in the collision, now considered a suspect by police, then allegedly carjacked the vehicle of one of two witnesses that had stopped to help in the aftermath of the initial collision.
“[The suspect’s] vehicle was no longer driveable, and as he got out of his vehicle, he attempted to steal the witness’ vehicle – he was pushed away from the first vehicle, then jumped into a second vehicle that had stopped,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
“There was a 16-year-old passenger in that vehicle who jumped out of the vehicle as well before it sped away with the suspect.”
The suspect is described as a Black male, standing approximately six feet tall, with short, braided hair wearing a hooded sweater.
Police say the vehicle the suspect was driving initially is also believed to have been stolen recently.
The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call 416-235-4981.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Watch the exchange | Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs are calling out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden coming to Canada March 23 to 24, will address Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada between March 23 and 24, and his trip to the nation's capital will include an address to Parliament.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
Former Liberal MP Marc Garneau calls Anglophone minority rights in Quebec 'a hill to die on'
Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who announced his resignation as a member of Parliament this week, says he views Anglophone minority rights in Quebec as 'a hill to die on.'
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
Report details best cities for students in Canada in 2023
A new report details the best student cities in Canada, with Kingston, Ont. taking top spot followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Quality of student life, academic excellence and cost of studying were among the factors involved in the study.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ
If you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
London
-
‘Be prepared, be patient’ March Break getaway day expected to be busy
It is the day before the storm, literally and figuratively, for March Break travellers.
-
Tragedy averted at fire hall, another reminder carbon monoxide detectors save lives
It could have been a tragic story, as hazmat units raced to one of their own stations Thursday morning.
-
Two students in custody after stabbing at Flesherton, Ont. high school
A student at Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after being stabbed, police say.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after being hit an LRT vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Charles Street, in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 2:30 p.m., right after the school would have been letting out for the day.
-
Student stabbed at Flesherton, Ont. high school
A student has been stabbed at a Flesherton high school and two other students are in police custody.
-
More snow expected Friday in parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says a stretch of the province, from Windsor to Hamilton, could get between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened on the same block downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
Ottawa
-
Conservation authority warns of spring flooding risk along Rideau River watershed
A local conservation authority is warning of the potential of flooding along waterways in the Rideau Valley watershed this spring due to the heavy snowfall this winter.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices
The Ontario government is starting the process of scrubbing the social media app TikTok from all Ontario government-issued devices.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden coming to Canada March 23 to 24, will address Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada between March 23 and 24, and his trip to the nation's capital will include an address to Parliament.
Windsor
-
Active police investigation underway in Riverside area
Windsor police have launched an active investigation in the Riverside area.
-
Ministry of Labour investigation at Windsor Salt mine
CTV News has learned the Ministry of Labour Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating a 'complaint' at the Windsor Salt mine.
-
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Windsor-Essex with up to 15cm of snow expected
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Friday for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Hundreds line up for Chick-Fil-A grand opening in Barrie
Hundreds of people lined up outside the new Chick-Fil-A in Barrie's north end on Thursday for its grand opening.
-
Toronto man wanted in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance considered dangerous: OPP
Detectives working the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation say a Toronto man wanted in connection with the case should be considered dangerous.
-
Barrie man's refusal to leave at closing time nets him jail time, police say
Barrie police arrested a man they say refused to leave a washroom at a business’ closing time.
Atlantic
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
'People are scared': N.S. medical clinic sits empty for two years
For two years the medical clinic in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., has been sitting empty.
Calgary
-
Snowstorm ahead? Special weather statement in effect in southern Alberta
Residents in southern Alberta could be in for some rough weather for Friday.
-
Calgary Humane Society overflowing with surrendered fish
Staff at the Calgary Humane Society are caring for a variety of fish at the shelter. There are Angelfish, Koi, Iridescent Sharks and Goldfish along with a few other species now living in three fresh water tanks.
-
Advocates call for improvements to 'filthy' spaces at Calgary Drop-In Centre
Advocates for the homeless are calling for major improvements to some of the living spaces inside the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
Winnipeg
-
Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues province
The family of a woman who died during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the Manitoba government and health agencies, alleging that cuts to health care and improper medical decisions contributed to the death of Krystal Mousseau.
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs woven in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Daylight saving time has ‘detrimental effects’ on heart health: researchers
This weekend marks the return to daylight saving time (DST) in Manitoba, but researchers at St. Boniface Hospital say the practice of setting our clocks ahead one hour in the spring and then back again in the fall is bad for your heart.
Vancouver
-
'We're not ready to sign anything': Bus drivers walk off job in Fraser Valley amidst contract negotiations
More than 200 transit workers in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and the surrounding area walked off the job Thursday, marking the start of a three-day strike action against their employer.
-
Man in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing on Downtown Eastside: police
A stabbing on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries, according to authorities.
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
Edmonton
-
Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton area in one of 'worst' cases ALERT has seen
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
17 housing projects across Alberta receive funding from government
The first round of funding in a government program to increase affordable housing units has been distributed to 17 projects across Alberta.
-
Man shot by police at Edmonton funicular had pellet gun, is still in hospital: ASIRT
A man who was shot by Edmonton Police Service tactical officers was still receiving hospital treatment Thursday, a week after the incident at the city's downtown funicular