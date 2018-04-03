

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Three people have been hospitalized following a shooting at a downtown karaoke bar early this morning.

The incident occurred at a bar on Yonge Street, near Gerrard Street, at around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, it appears a gun fight broke out inside the establishment and three people were wounded.

Two were transported from the scene to hospital by paramedics while a third person made their own way to the hospital.

The ages of the victims have not been released but police say two males and one female were injured.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, police confirm.

No suspect information has been released but police are going through surveillance video and speaking to witness on scene.