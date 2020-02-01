Police investigate suspicious death in Hamilton
Published Saturday, February 1, 2020 2:41PM EST Last Updated Saturday, February 1, 2020 2:44PM EST
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
TORONTO -- Police are investigating a suspicious death of a man in his 20s in Hamilton early Saturday morning.
Hamilton police said a man arrived to a hospital at around 2:30 a.m. with serious injuries, and died shortly after.
Police said an update will be provided after next of kin are notified.