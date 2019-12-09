Police investigate suspicious death in Brampton
Published Monday, December 9, 2019 5:23PM EST
A badge on the uniform of a Peel Regional Police officer is seen in this undated file image.
TORONTO -- Peel police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton late Monday afternoon.
Police said they reported to the area of Eagleridge Drive and Bighorn Crescent after receiving a call at around 2:08 p.m. in relation to the incident.
At this time, there are no public safety concerns, officers said.
The homicide unit has been notified.
More to come…