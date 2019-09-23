

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating a “suspicious” death after human remains were found in a dumpster outside an apartment complex in North York.

Authorities were called to the building, located at 105 Harrison Garden Boulevard in the Highway 401 and Yonge Street area, about 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said they were called after the building’s superintendent made the discovery in the garbage bin.

“Just routine maintenance work that he was doing and noticed something suspicious and called us,” Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said at the scene.

Garbage chute taped off in the building as police investigate how the body got into the dumpster. pic.twitter.com/GSEO1dstyE — Tracy Tong (@TracyTongCTV) September 23, 2019

Police said that officers are waiting for the coroner to determine the cause of death, but investigators say the death is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators from the homicide unit are monitoring the situation but have not yet been called in to lead the investigation.

The age and gender of the deceased have not been released.