

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city’s West Queen West neighbourhood.

Multiple callers notified police about the sound of gunshots on Gordon Bell Road, near Queen Street and Ossington Avenue, at around 3 a.m.

Officers later located evidence of a shooting in the area.

A short time later, police learned that a victim of the gunfire had made their own way to hospital for treatment.

The severity of the person’s injuries is not known at this time. The age and gender of the victim has also not been provided.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.