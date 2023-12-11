TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigate homicide in Hamilton

    A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice) A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

    Police are investigating a homicide in Hamilton on Monday after a man was shot.

    It happened in the area of Nebo Road and Hempstead Drive.

    There are limited details on what happened, as police said the investigation is still in its early stages.

    The service said it will release more details as they become available.

    “Expect a large police presence in the area,” Hamilton Police said on social media.

