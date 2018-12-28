Police investigate home invasion in Milton
Police are investigating a home invasion in Milton overnight.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 5:41AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 7:34AM EST
Halton Regional Police say they are investigating what appears to be a targeted home invasion in Milton overnight.
The incident occurred at a residence on Pearl Street at around 4 a.m.
Police say three masked suspects were armed with a handgun when they entered the home.
According to the homeowners, the suspects stole $50,000 in cash from the house, money the victims had recently obtained in a legal settlement.
The suspects were last seen heading west in the area of Mill and Martin streets.
No injuries were reported and investigators have not yet released suspect descriptions.