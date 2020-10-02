Advertisement
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Hamilton
TORONTO -- A 34-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Hamilton late Thursday night.
Police say it happened near Main Street and Haddon Avenue at around 10 p.m.
Police have not publicly identified the victim of the deadly stabbing.
No suspect information has been released.
Police say they plan to provide more details about the incident later this morning.
The fatal stabbing is Hamilton's 13th homicide of 2020.
Hamilton Police are investigating the 13th homicide in #HamOnt after a 34-year-old male was stabbed near Main and Haddon and succumbed to his injuries. More details will be released later this morning.— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 2, 2020