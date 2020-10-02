TORONTO -- A 34-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Hamilton late Thursday night.

Police say it happened near Main Street and Haddon Avenue at around 10 p.m.

Police have not publicly identified the victim of the deadly stabbing.

No suspect information has been released.

Police say they plan to provide more details about the incident later this morning.

The fatal stabbing is Hamilton's 13th homicide of 2020.