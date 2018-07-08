

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male is dead following a shooting in North York early Sunday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When crews arrived on scene, one male was pronounced dead.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.