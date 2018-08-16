

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 33-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a plaza in Jamestown late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred near John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road at around 11:30 p.m.

A source confirmed to CP24 that a man was walking to a pizza place in the plaza with his girlfriend when a car pulled up and a male suspect got out. The suspect reportedly shot the victim multiple times and took off in the vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but police later confirmed that the man died.

Police initially referred to the incident as a drive-by shooting but would not confirm that information when speaking to CP24 this morning.

"We are just getting into the early parts of video collection and video review," Det. Jeff Tavares said.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects or provided a description of a suspect vehicle.

Tavares said police believe there were multiple male occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

It is not yet known if the suspect or suspects knew the victim.

"At this stage of the investigation we have no information that links our deceased to anyone," Tavares added.

Although the victim is not from the area where he was killed, Tavares said he has "ties" to the neighbourhood.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the deceased as they are still waiting to notify next-of-kin.