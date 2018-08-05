Police investigate fatal crash in Caledon
Police are at the scene of a fatal crash in Caledon.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 6:27AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 5, 2018 9:03AM EDT
Police are on the scene of a fatal collision in Caledon this morning.
Ontario Provincial Police shut down McLaughlin Road North between Old School Road and Mayfield Road and Peel police say the closure is due to a fatal collision.
Police have not released any details about the crash.
It is not known when the road will reopen.