

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Ajax early Monday morning.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m., has closed Salem Road from Achilles Road to north of Highway 401 and has also shut down the Highway 401 eastbound exit and entrance ramps.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The name and age of the victim has not been released.

Police have not said if any charges will be laid.