Police investigate early morning shooting in Hamilton
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Hamilton.
It happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the area of King William Street and John Street North.
Investigators said two people received medical attention following the shooting but police would not provide any information about the severity of their injuries.
Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to review security and dash camera footage from between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Hamilton police say any suspicious activity should be reported to investigators.
Information can be provided to police by calling the Division 10 staff sergeant at 905-546-4725 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Toronto Top Stories
BREAKING
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 5 Canadians killed in Israel, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a senior government official announced Sunday.
Canada assessing demand for continued evacuation flights
Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.
Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.
'I can't believe this is reality': Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing 'Joker' film record
Movie theaters turned into concert venues this weekend as Swifties brought their dance moves and friendship bracelets to multiplexes across the country. The unparalleled enthusiasm helped propel 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' to a massive, first place debut between US$95 million and US$97 million in North America, AMC Theatres said Sunday.
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.
Jagmeet Singh survives leadership vote, after pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally at NDP convention
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday, while Jagmeet Singh survived his leadership review.
Packed Gaza hospitals warn thousands could die as supplies run low, ground offensive looms
Medics in Gaza warned that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people run desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave struggled to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in the war sparked by Hamas' deadly attack.
Montreal
After the Taliban took away her education, this new Canadian is standing up for Afghan girls
One day, Nila Ibrahimi worried about her grades. The next: her life.
Laval's Leylah Fernandez wins third career tennis title in Hong Kong
Leylah Annie Fernandez won a third career title in singles early Sunday morning in Hong Kong, beating Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Montreal arson squad investigating after 3 vehicles torched in St-Laurent
Investigators out of the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad are investigating after three vehicles were torched early Sunday morning in the Saint-Laurent borough.
London
Impaired driver crashes truck into Owen Sound home: police
Homeowners in Owen Sound woke up early Sunday morning to find a truck had crashed through the front wall of their house into their living room.
‘It’s not right’: Family of fallen London firefighter battling city
The family of a London firefighter, who died in the line of duty, is demanding just compensation from the City of London.
-
Kitchener
Most-read stories of the week: Fergus to France, Cambridge Tim Hortons, Friday the 13th
A couple trading their Fergus home for a French chateau, a storied Tim Hortons in Cambridge, and skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region round out the top stories of the week.
Kitchener and Guelph to consider allowing fourplexes on residential lots to address housing crisis
The mayors of Kitchener and Guelph are set to propose the same motion to their councils next week which would allow fourplexes to be built on residential lots.
-
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in Cambridge that involved an officer shooting their firearm.
Northern Ontario
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
OPP bust 7 drivers for stunt driving on Queensway, some going 70+ over the speed limit
Ontario Provincial Police say officers were out on Highway 417 in Ottawa this weekend to crack down on speeding, and stopped seven drivers for stunt driving on Saturday.
-
Two Outaouais residents with measles after returning from abroad treated at Ottawa hospital
Ottawa Public Health says it is contacting Ottawa residents who were exposed to the measles after two cases were confirmed in residents of the Outaouais who returned to Canada from abroad.
Windsor
UPDATED SIU investigating double-fatal collision downtown Windsor
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation into a fatal collision downtown Windsor that claimed the lives of two teens overnight Sunday.
-
Serious three-vehicle crash in Chatham, Ont. sends man to hospital
A 37-year-old Ridgetown man is in critical condition following a serious three-vehicle collision on an overpass in Chatham Saturday.
Road rage incident scares couple, trial hears about accused childhood, and suspect arrested after standoff: Top Windsor stories this week
An alleged road rage incident has left a couple “petrified,” Nathaniel Veltman testified in his own defence, and Windsor police arrested a suspect after a six-hour standoff. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Barrie
Impaired driver crashes truck into Owen Sound home: police
Homeowners in Owen Sound woke up early Sunday morning to find a truck had crashed through the front wall of their house into their living room.
Barrie's Jewish community grieves, prays for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack
Members of the Jewish community gathered for their regular Saturday prayer, but Barrie police were on hand as a safety precaution both inside and outside the building.
-
Atlantic
Canada-Brazil international women's soccer friendly sells out quickly in Halifax
Canada's women's soccer friendly against Brazil in Halifax is a sellout, just 20 minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public.
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
19-year-old man dead in two-vehicle collision in N.B.
Police say a 19-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Dufferin, N.B., Saturday.
Calgary
Forge FC to host Hamilton final after 2-1 win over Cavalry FC at ATCO Field
Hold that double title talk for a minute.
Water runs out at UN shelters in Gaza. Medics fear for patients as Israeli ground offensive looms
Water has run out at UN shelters across Gaza as thousands packed into the courtyard of the besieged territory's largest hospital as a refuge of last resort from a looming Israeli ground offensive and overwhelmed doctors struggled to care for patients they fear will die once generators run out of fuel.
Medicine Hat-born wide receiver Elic Ayomanor leads Cardinals past Colorado in double overtime thriller
A wide receiver born in Medicine Hat had the second-half of a lifetime Friday night, leading the Stanford Cardinals to a stunning comeback against "Coach Prime" – Dion Sanders – and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Winnipeg
Transgender Manitoba MLA aims to bring personal experience to justice, health issues
WINNIPEG -- Logan Oxenham is celebrating a number of firsts this month.
Teens arrested for pointing guns from downtown parkade
A group of teenagers face weapons-related charges after they were seen pointing guns at passing vehicles downtown Saturday night.
Homicide victim found laying on Elmwood sidewalk
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 27th homicide of the year.
Vancouver
Public urged to stay away from burned Port Coquitlam elementary school, Mounties say
Mounties in Port Coquitlam are urging the public to stay away from the scene of the suspicious fire that destroyed Hazel Trembath Elementary School Saturday.
'It was your worst nightmare': Vancouver woman returns home from terrifying trip to Israel
Shauna Osten traveled to Israel earlier this month to visit family and explore the country. Midway through her trip, rocket blasts and alarms forced her and friends into a Tel Aviv bomb shelter.
'My goal is to walk': Paralyzed varsity quarterback on his accident, and his recovery
Gavin Kamoschinski should be halfway through his final year of high school varsity football, as the starting quarterback for Vancouver’s Notre Dame Jugglers. Instead, the 17-year-old is recovering at GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre.
Edmonton
Canucks badly outshot, but DeSmith and crew 'find a way' to beat Oilers 4-3
Casey DeSmith made a strong first impression in his Vancouver Canucks debut on Saturday.
'It's a beautiful sight': Edmontonians gather to watch solar eclipse Saturday
Hundreds of sky watchers headed to Coronation Park Saturday morning.
Medicine Hat-born wide receiver Elic Ayomanor leads Cardinals past Colorado in double overtime thriller
A wide receiver born in Medicine Hat had the second-half of a lifetime Friday night, leading the Stanford Cardinals to a stunning comeback against "Coach Prime" – Dion Sanders – and the Colorado Buffaloes.