Police investigate double stabbing in McGregor Park
Two males have been taken to hospital following a double stabbing in Scarborough’s McGregor Park neighbourhood.
Police were called to the area of Bauty Place and Flora Drive, near Kennedy Road and Lawrence, overnight for a reported assault.
Two male victims were found at the scene suffering from stab wounds.
They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect described as a white male who is approximately six-feet tall and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a sweater and shorts.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.