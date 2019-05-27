

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two males have been taken to hospital following a double stabbing in Scarborough’s McGregor Park neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Bauty Place and Flora Drive, near Kennedy Road and Lawrence, overnight for a reported assault.

Two male victims were found at the scene suffering from stab wounds.

They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a white male who is approximately six-feet tall and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a sweater and shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.