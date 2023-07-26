Police investigate double fatal crash north of Toronto

Two people are dead following a collision in Vaughan on Tuesday night, York Regional Police say.

The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 7 and Thornhill Woods Drive.

Police said a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the area and two people were killed. Investigators have not released any information about the victims.

One occupant of the vehicle was also taken to hospital as a precaution. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the collision and are asking that anyone with video footage of the area at the time to contact the major collision unit.

Police said they are still working to notify next-of-kin.