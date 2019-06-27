

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead following a stabbing in the city's Parkwoods neighbourhood.

Officers were called to Parkwoods Village Drive and Ginsburn Road at around 7:37 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, one male was located with stab wounds.

Police say the man was reportedly unconscious and not breathing when crews arrived on scene.

Paramedics later confirmed that the victim died from his injuries.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.