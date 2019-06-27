Police investigate deadly stabbing in Parkwoods
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 8:55AM EDT
One person is dead following a stabbing in the city's Parkwoods neighbourhood.
Officers were called to Parkwoods Village Drive and Ginsburn Road at around 7:37 a.m. for a reported stabbing.
When officers arrived on scene, one male was located with stab wounds.
Police say the man was reportedly unconscious and not breathing when crews arrived on scene.
Paramedics later confirmed that the victim died from his injuries.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.