

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are conducting an investigation after a break in was reported at an auto shop in Oakville.

Early Monday morning, police responded to a break-and-enter call to Clarkson Fine Cars Inc. on Royal Windsor Drive.

Konrad Fliszcza, general manager of Clarkson Fine Cars, said three men arrived at the shop around 6:30 a.m. They entered a Porsche Cayenne, started up the engine, and used it to smash the gate. According to the Fliszcza, the male suspects attempted to steal a BMW, but could not figure out how to drive it. Instead, an Audi S4 was taken as well as several keys to other vehicles.

No cash was taken, but Fliszcza says that windows were smashed with a hammer.

Fliszcza said he believes the suspects may have done a little reconnaissance prior to the incident on March 12.

“I think that they might have come around a little bit before to see where the rest of the keys were kept. They knew exactly where they were,” Fliszcza told CP24.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau will be taking over the investigation. No arrests have been made.

There were reports of a few other break-and-enters overnight at commercial properties in the area, but police can’t confirm if they are related.