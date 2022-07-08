Police investigate after unknown substance released at festival north of Toronto

Police investigate after unknown substance released at festival north of Toronto

A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo. A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton