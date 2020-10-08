Advertisement
Police investigate after two dead, six others injured in Mississauga crash
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 8:18AM EDT
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
TORONTO -- Two people are dead and six others were transported to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga this morning, Peel paramedics confirm.
It happened near McLaughlin Road and Highway 407 at around 7 a.m.
Paramedics say two people were pronounced dead at the scene, four patients were transported to a trauma centre, and two patients were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The northbound and southbound lanes of McLaughlin Road are closed in the area for the police investigation.
More to come...