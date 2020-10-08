TORONTO -- Two people are dead and six others were transported to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga this morning, Peel paramedics confirm.

It happened near McLaughlin Road and Highway 407 at around 7 a.m.

Paramedics say two people were pronounced dead at the scene, four patients were transported to a trauma centre, and two patients were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The northbound and southbound lanes of McLaughlin Road are closed in the area for the police investigation.

More to come...