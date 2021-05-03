TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a video shared on social media showed a high school teacher in Bowmanville, Ont., engaged in “inappropriate behaviour.”

A spokesperson for the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board said the incident occurred on Friday during a virtual class at its St. Stephen Catholic Secondary School.

“School administrators … became aware that students who were logged into a virtual Grade 9 classroom may have seen inappropriate behaviour by their teacher during a break,” the spokesperson said.

“We are aware that a video of this incident has been circulated within the student community at the school and on social media. The school and the board are taking this matter very seriously and we have addressed the matter at the school level.”

The Durham Regional Police Service said it has become aware of the incident and are investigating.

The school board said that they contacted the families of students who were impacted by the incident on Friday. The board asked families to delete any video or images students may have of the incident due to privacy concerns.

“The school has additional mental health support in place should any student require any additional support as a result of this situation,” the spokesperson for the board said.

The board said it cannot release further information regarding the teacher due to privacy reasons, but did clarify that the impacted classroom now has a new teacher.